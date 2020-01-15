Dorothy "Dotty" Hayden Fields, age 93, of Eminence, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Richwood in La Grange. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Bertha Simms Hayden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Fields.
She is survived by her daughter, Anna Mae Harris of New Castle, Rose Ann Martin, Linda Jackson, Jean Jenkins, Doris Clay and Marie Chagoya all of Eminence; son, Lynn Fields of Louisville.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Eminence First Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Charles Duncan Jr. and assisted by Rev. Robert Fields.
Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020