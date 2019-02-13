Drewie Cunningham, age 85, of Lacie, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. He was an Army Veteran. He was the son of the late Offie David and Neville Berry Cunningham.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Cunningham of Lacie and Jeff Cunningham of Greenville, South Carolina.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Bro. Mike Frey, pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church, officiated. Interment was in Port Royal Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019