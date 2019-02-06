Ed Downey, Sr., age 81 of the Franklinton Community of Pleasureville, died Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 at his residence. He was the son of the late Marvin Downey, Sr. and Ida Maupins Downey.
He is survived by his son, Ed Downey, Jr. of New Albany, Indiana.
Funeral services were held 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Bonnie Ethington officiated. Burial was in New Castle Cemetery.
Sholar Funeral Home
5710 Castle Highway
Pleasureville, KY 40057
(502) 878-2521
Published in Henry County Local from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019