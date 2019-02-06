ED DOWNEY SR.

Ed Downey, Sr., age 81 of the Franklinton Community of Pleasureville, died Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 at his residence. He was the son of the late Marvin Downey, Sr. and Ida Maupins Downey.
He is survived by his son, Ed Downey, Jr. of New Albany, Indiana.
Funeral services were held 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Bonnie Ethington officiated. Burial was in New Castle Cemetery.
