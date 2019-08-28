Eddie A. Gordon, age 74, of Eminence, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. He was the son of the late William and Anna Holup Gordon; he was a United States Army Veteran. He was also a member of Eminence Baptist Church and a graduate of Eminence High School, Class of 1963. Eddie was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan and loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren who were the highlight of his life. He was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Brian and Ronnie Gordon.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Brooks Gordon of Eminence; daughters, Cassie (Ben) White of Defoe and Diane Delquida of Radcliffe; son, Robbie Farmer of Pendleton; brother, Levi Gordon of Eminence; and his grandchildren, Bennie, Eli and Isaac White and Jordan, Devin, Taylor and Sydney Raines.
Funeral services were held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home. Rev. Marc Webb, pastor of Victory Baptist Church, officiated.
Honorary pallbearers were Bobby James, Billy Ray Purvis, AJ Bell and Tommy Dunavent.
Active pallbearers were Tommy Tingle, Darrell Scriber, Scott Shafer, Bobby Johnson, John Shouse and Jerry Roberts.
