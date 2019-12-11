Edith (Adams) Tennill, age 96, of New Castle, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Bernie and Florence LaFollett Adams. She was a faithful member of the New Castle United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and Henry County Homemakers. Edith was preceded in death by her husband, FM "Bud" Tennill; sisters, Anna Elizabeth Adams, Pearl Perry and Gladys Bramblett; and brothers, JW, Thomas, Robert, Carrel and Maurice Adams.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Ursula Adams of Eminence; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Garry Polston of Eminence. Interment was in New Castle Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers were her nieces and nephews
Active pallbearers were Buster Adams, Tim Adams, Tony Adams, Brian Adams, Rick Durham, Josh McKinney and Joe Ballard.
Form of contributions may be given to the New Castle United Methodist Church.
Published in Henry County Local from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019