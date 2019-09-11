Edwin "Eddie" A. Ragan Sr., age 76, of Pewee Valley, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Jackson Charles and Marian Baker Ragan. He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam Conflict. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Bruner.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Joyce (Wayne) Ragan of Pewee Valley; one daughter, Lisa Hance of Smithfield; and two sons, Edwin Allen Ragan Jr. of Pewee Valley and Mark Ragan of Springfield.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Internment was in Eminence Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019