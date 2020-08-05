ELIZABETH BROWNING

Elizabeth Snook Browning, age 80 of Smithfield, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Rufus D. and Novella Downey Snook. She was preceded in death by her husband, Caleb Morgan "CM" Browning and a brother, Terry Snook.

She is survived by her brothers, Emmett Snook of Florence and Russell Snook of Campbellsburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bradley Gray. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Burial will be at New Castle Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store