Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Gilbert, age 83, of Shelbyville, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Masonic Communities of KY in Shelbyville. She was born Sept. 6, 1935. She was retired from the Kentucky state government.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra K. Bohannon (George Wendell) of Elk Creek; her sister, Martha Webb of Lexington; her grandsons, George Thomas "Tom" Bohannon of Dallas, Texas and Eric Scott Bohannon (Bridget) of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; and her great-granddaughter, Zuri Simone Bohannon of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.
