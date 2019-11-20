Ellen Lucile O'Bannon Cleveland of Burlington passed away on Wednesday, Nov.13, 2019, at Beacon Place in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was born in Lexington, to the late Lester and Ethel Anderson O'Bannon and was married for over 66 years to the late David L. Cleveland, who passed in 2013.
Ellen graduated with her master's degree from the University of Kentucky where she was a cheerleader as well as a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She loved to travel and was an avid golfer. She was also very involved with her church, the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Survivors include her son, Lawrence "Larry" C. Cleveland (Terri) of Wilmington; daughter, Nancy Ellen Fogleman of Greensboro; grandson, John Fogleman of New York City; sister, Ann Summers and brother, William O'Bannon, both of California; and brother-in-law, Robert Cleveland of Winchester, VA. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Betty Robbins.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Twin Lakes Foley Chapel officiated by Rev. Dace Lewis. The family will receive friends following the service in the chapel.
Memorials may be made to Twin Lakes Community, 3701 Wade Coble Drive, Burlington, NC 27215, Beacon Place, 2502 Summit Ave, Greensboro, North Carolina, 27405 or the .
Published in Henry County Local from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019