Elliott (Ed) Harrod Jennings, age 81, of Eminence, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his residence. He was the son of the late Eugene Jennings and Rosa Moore Jennings.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Raisor of Eminence; one son, Jason Harrod Jennings of Shelbyville; two daughters, Kelly Jennings of Shelbyville and Kristie Chester of Jeffersonville, Indiana; and step children, Darryl Raisor, Melissa Watson, Dale Raisor and Chris Raisor.
Memorial services were held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Daybreak Baptist Church in Eminence. Rev. Michael Fitzgerald officiated.
Sholar Funeral Home in Pleasureville was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from May 29 to June 5, 2019