Elliott "Suter" Nelson, age 91, of Eminence passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Masonic Home in Shelbyville. He was the son of the late Justus and Martha Long Nelson. He was a U.S. Army Veteran where he served in Korea.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Clark Nelson of Eminence; one son, Ricky L. Nelson of Pleasureville; and one daughter, Teresa Roberts of Carthage, Missouri.
Services were held 2 p.m. Saturday, April, 27, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Michael Duncan officiated. Burial was in Defoe Cemetery.
