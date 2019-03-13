Emma Ruth Staples, age 82, of Eminence, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Minnie Jane Thornton Yount.
She is survived by a son, Ron Yount of Eminence; and daughters, Donna Harris of Campbellsburg and Mary Goodloe of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home.
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
5901 S Main St
Eminence, KY 40019
(502) 845-4800
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019