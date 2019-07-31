Eric T. Moore, age 47, of Port Royal, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. Eric was a farmer and an avid fisherman. He loved the outdoors.
He is survived by his daughters, Erica Moore, McKayla Moore and McKenzie Moore all of Pleasureville; sons, Logan Moore of Campbellsburg and Eric "Wade" Moore of Bethlehem; his parents, Chuck and Nancy Nelson Moore of Port Royal; his sister, Robin McCabe (Scott) of La Grange; and his brother, Darin Moore (Alissa) of Virginia.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Greg Calhoun.
Internment will be in Campbellsburg Masonic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Howard "Junebug" Raisor, Steven "Keith" Morris, Nick "Willie" Willhoite, Mark Louden, James "Jimbo" Louden, Troy Webster and William "Willie" Palmer.
Published in Henry County Local from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019