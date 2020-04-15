Eva Pearl O'Nan Calvert, age 85, of Frankfort died April 7, 2020, at Bradford Square Nursing Home in Frankfort. She was the daughter of the late Charlie O'Nan and Stella Quire O'Nan.
She is survived by two sisters, Louise Wise and Mary Evelyn Farmer; and grandchild, Tina Beasley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Calvert; one son, Robert Calvert; and two daughters, Barbara Maupin and Donna Carol Calvert.
Cremation was chosen. Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville was in charge of arrangements.
