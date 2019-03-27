Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVAN ANDREW BUCHHOLZ. View Sign

Evan Andrew Buchholz, almost 4 month old son of David "Andy" and Amanda Wright Buchholz, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, after 4 weeks of fighting a heart condition. He was born Nov. 25, 2018 in Louisville.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents; paternal grandmother, Virginia Buchholz; maternal grandparents, Randy and Nancy Wright; aunts and uncles, Henry Buchholz (Amanda), Stephen Buchholz (Geena Constantin), Ryan Wright and Krysta Wright; his cousin, Logan Buchholz and many other great-aunts, great-uncles and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his big brother, Mark David Buchholz; and his paternal grandfather, David Henry Buchholz.

A service to celebrate Evan's life will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, St. John United Methodist Church, 12700 U.S. 42 in Prospect. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be given to Imagination Library of Louisville c/o Junior League, 982 Eastern Pkwy. #7, Louisville, Ky. 40217 or Norton's Children's Hospital Foundation, 231 E. Chestnut Street, Louisville, Ky. 40202.

Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors

