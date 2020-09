Or Copy this URL to Share

Evelyn Oliver Raisor, age 73, of Pleasureville, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was the dughter of the late Clay William and Roberta Roberts Oliver.

She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Raisor of Pleasureville; and one son, Chris Raisor of Pleasureville.

Private graveside services were held at Franklinton Cemetery. Rev. Garry Polston of Eminence officiated.

Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

