Frances Irene Ison, age 93, of New Castle, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James Frank and Bessie Blanch Miller Carson. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John L. Schepman and Robert B. Ison.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Ison Jr. of Edgewood, Rick Schepman of New Castle, Steve Ison of Sylva, N.C. and Greg Schepman of Danville.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Trask Murphy of New Castle First Baptist Church.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Graham Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 885 East County Road 600 South; North Vernon, Indiana 47265.
Published in Henry County Local from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019