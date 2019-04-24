Franklin D. "Sonny" Rearden Sr., age 85, of Bagdad and Cropper, died on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Born in Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Tilden and Mildred Katherine Samples Rearden. A farmer, he was an employee of Chenoweth Farm for many years. He was a member of the Bagdad Baptist Church, and he enjoyed playing the guitar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Clare Hutcherson, Doris Tipton, Mildred Martin and Sara Rearden.
His survivors include his sons, Franklin D. Rearden Jr. of Cropper and William Tilden Rearden and his wife, Connie of Bethlehem; his daughter, Terry Lane Kays and her husband, Billy of Shelbyville; his sisters, Louise Martin of Simpsonville and Betty Sanford and her husband, Bobby of Shelbyville; his nine grandchildren, Casey Baxter, Alexia Smith, Josh Perry, Alicia Quire, Dianna Likes, Ritchie Rearden, Ashley Kays, Crystal Kays and Lindsey Kays; and his 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Ted Thomas officiated. Interment was in Bagdad Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the WHAS Crusade for Children. Arrangements were entrusted to Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019