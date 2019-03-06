Fred T. Moffatt Jr., 91, of Shelbyville, died on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 16 2019, at the First Christian Church of Shelbyville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the church.
A full obituary will be published at a later date.
