Frederick "Bubba" Thomas, age 68, of Eminence,

passed away on Sunday, November 30, 2020. He

was the son of the late Richard and Ruby Wakefield

Thomas.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Thomas of Eminence.

A private visitation and funeral service will be held

at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

