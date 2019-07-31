Gary Lynn Smith, age 50, of Frankfort, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born in Shelbyville on Sept. 14, 1968, and was a truck driver for Steel Technologies of Eminence.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Smith of Frankfort; his parents, Quinie Smith and Alice Moore Smith of Pleasureville; one son, Zach Stivers (Jennifer) of Frankfort; one brother, Randy Smith (Paula) of Bethlehem; one niece, Jessica Owens of New Castle; and two grandchildren, Wyatt Stivers and Raelynn Stivers.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Point Pleasant Cemetery with Rev. Jackie Smith officiating. Burial was in Point Pleasant Cemetery.
Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at sholarfuneralhome.com.
Published in Henry County Local from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019