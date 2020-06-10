Gayle Mann, age 78, of New Castle, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Son of the late Charles and Matria Stephens Mann, Gayle was a supervisor for the Henry County Road Department. He was a Henry County EMT and volunteer firefighter for many years, previously serving as Chief, and was a 50 year member of the Simpson Masonic Lodge #189. He also served Henry County as a Deputy Coroner. He is survived by his wife, Jane Mann of New Castle; daughter, Cheri Mann of New Castle; son, Chris Mann (Julie) of New Castle; grandchildren, Joseph Mann (Torie), Jeston Mann, Elizabeth Mann, Jayna Jara-Mann and Mary Margaret Kirkpatrick; and great-granddaughter, Eleanor Grace Mann.

Private funeral services were held at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Burial was at New Castle Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chris Mann, Joseph Mann, Tim Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Jaden Conrad and Neil Martindale.

Form of contributions may be given to the WHAS Crusade for Children.

