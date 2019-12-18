Gene A. Lyons, age 77, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, died Dec 8, 2019, at Norton Healthcare Pavillion in Louisville. Mr. Lyons retired from Brinly-Hardy after 40 plus years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Julia J. Lyons; seven children, Todd Lyons (Sheila), Kim Lyons, Missy Thompson (Dennis), Lisa Clements (Rex), Gregory Howell (Kelly) and Michael Howell (Cinnamon); 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Elizabeth Whisman and his father, Hickman Lyons; son, Johnny Ray "Happy" Howell; and great grandson Quentin Chase Lyons.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on December 21 at 3 p.m. at the Henry Christian Church.
The family asks that no flowers be sent. Expressions of sympathy can be made to honor his love for man's best friend. It is asked that a donation in his memory be made to the Henry County Animal Clinic, 1418 Eminence Road, New Castle, Ky. 40050. If applicable, in the memo portion of your check please state: for Animal Shelter Account In memory of Gene Lyons.
