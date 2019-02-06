George William "Bill" Adcock, age 90 of New Castle, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. He was the son of the late John William and Ester Ruth (Duvall) Adcock.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta (Heightchew) Adcock, New Castle; son, John Robert Adcock, New Castle; daughters: Cindy Couch, Eminence; and Caroyln S. Paul, Frankfort.
Memorial services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at Henry Christian Church. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
Published in Henry County Local from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019