REV. GEORGE "GOOD" LOVING III
{ "" }
Rev. George Richard "Good" Loving III, was born on Thursday, April 22, 1982 to Nancy Ruth Loving and the late George Richard Loving Jr. in Shelbyville, KY. On Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 38, his Heavenly Father called him home to his side.
George, a native of New Castle, was a lifelong devoted member of Main Street Baptist Church. At the time of his passing, he was a caregiver living in Fredonia, Kentucky. He served the Lord all his life and was ultimately called to preach in his twenties. He was not a pastor of a church but delivered the word with a simple realness and richness throughout KY churches, communities, at Christian Care of Kuttawa, Job Corps and prisons with HR Ministries, Casa Grande, AZ, and other places.
George led a full and deep life guided by God and a passion for serving and supporting those around him. He had cultivated family and friends as a devoted member at his other churches including, First Baptist Church of Fredonia, Eddyville Assembly of God, Eddyville Baptist Church.
From an early age, George began dubbing himself George "Good" Loving. It was more than a nickname. Good was his truth. In all things do good, to all people be good, only in truth – is there good. He was love, light and hope. George's kindness made him an easy friend and confidant. He was an extremely hard worker, avid basketball player, and lover of video games. George had a smile that could burst even the darkest cloud.
George was preceded in death by his father, George Richard Loving Jr.; and grandparents, Mattie and Irvin Harris and Winnie and George Loving Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy Ruth Loving of Paducah; sister, T Lynn Loving of Tucson, Arizona; aunts, Patsy Lindsay (Gary) of Louisville; Carrie Reed (Rev. Jerome) of Georgetown, Hallie Wilson of Atlanta, Georgia, Betty Harris of Acworth, Georgia, Mary Beasley of Paducah, Windy Mae Loving and Kathy Loving both of Shelbyville; uncles, Rodney Harris of Paducah, Donald Loving (Kathy I.) of Simpsonville, Bobby Loving (Jessica) of Shelbyville and David Loving Sr. (Diana) of Radcliffe; and a host of cousins and friends.
Memorial services were held at 1p.m.on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Main Street Baptist Church, New Castle, officiated by Rev. Jerome Reed.
Honorary pallbearers were Greg Harris, Timothy Harris, Marcus Reed, Shemar Reed, Nicholas Reed, Antoine Lindsay, Jarvaun Lindsay, David Loving Jr., Michael Loving, Robert Loving and Jesse Loving.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Henry County Local from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
