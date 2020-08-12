George Watson passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife Louise Watson that would have celebrated 54 years of marriage on August 26, 2020, with him. He leaves behind a daughter, Chrissy Blazer; a grandson, Joseph Rucker; a great-granddaughter, Haley Mclennan; a brother, Lowell Watson; a sister-in-law, Charlene Nay, two nephews; one niece; and many friends he met throughout his life. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melinda Watson Ivers; granddaughter, Brittany Wade; and brother, Joe Watson.
Pallbearers were Joseph Brown, Jeremie Clark, Charlie LeCompte, Neil Mesker, Tim Moore and Jimmy Woods.
Honorary Pallbearers were Sarah Combs, Judy Hargrove, Hansel and Sandy Hill, Melvin LeCompte, Charlene Nay and the Henry County Boys 1962 basketball team.
George had a true passion for basketball. It began when he started playing himself as a freshman at Pleasureville School (Bulldogs). He continued to play until he graduated high school from Henry County High School in 1962. He is well known by his peers from the team of 1962 for scoring the winning basket at the district tournaments to continue to move the team forward to the ONLY state tournament that Henry County Boys Basketball team has ever been too.
George received the following awards from his high school basketball career: NCKC 1961 & 1962; 8th Region All Tournament 1962; Honorable Mention All-State 1962; Top Player in 8th Region 1962; Field Goal Award 1962; Sportsmanship Trophy 1960 and 1961.
After graduating high school George went on to attend and play basketball and then transitioned to the team trainer for Georgia Southern College and completed his four year degree in 1966.
His love for the sport continued throughout his life. He was well known for attending both boys and girls high school basketball games and tournaments in the local area. He loved to see good athletes play a good game. He made many friends over the years at these games.
George began his career in the trucking industry, hauling race horses across the United States. He transferred to Smith Transfer Trucking Company where his career lasted 17 years traveling to many states. His radio handle all those years was "Yo Yo Man".
After ending his career in trucking he then began employment at the Oldham County Road Department where he retired after 16 years.
George enjoyed spending time with his friends, family, especially his grandchildren, they were what brightened his day. Over the years he enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren on many trips. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching jeopardy, and gardening. There were not many times you would see George without his straw hat on. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all.
Donations can be made to The American Cancer Society
or The Henry County Athletics Associations.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Earl Wayne Perry and Melvin LeCompte officiated. Burial was at Pleasureville Cemetery.