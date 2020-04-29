Georgia Belle Hendren Frazier, age 87, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Leo Nelson and Elizabeth Lyman Hendren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. Frazier; a daughter, Sharan Ann Hendren; and a son, Charles Hendren.
She is survived by a nephew, Richard Ward of Eminence; a sister, Wanda Louise Brown of Worthville; and a step-daughter, Becky Lanman of Aurora, Indiana.
Private funeral services were held at New Castle Cemetery.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2020