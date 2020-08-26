GERTRUDE BEGLEY

Gertrude Cole Kerr Begley, age 90, of New Castle, a native of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Phillip and Inis Lowery Kerr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Begley; and a son, Larry Begley.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Shouse of Eminence.

Cremation was chosen. Private graveside services will be held in the Lowery Family Cemetery in Winchester. There will be no services at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

