Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GUY WINTERS. View Sign Service Information Sholar Funeral Home 5710 Castle Highway Pleasureville , KY 40057 (502)-878-2521 Service 11:00 AM Sholar Funeral Home 5710 Castle Highway Pleasureville , KY 40057 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Guy Wilbert Winters, age 66, of Eminence, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 9, 1953, in Eminence and was the son of the late Latha B. Winters and Stella May Elizabeth Jennings Winters. He was a slitter operator at Steel Technologies in Eminence for 42 years.

His wishes were to recognize and thank his family for going through these rough times. He said family is number one in his book…he loved his family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane Suite B, Louisville, Ky. 40222.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Samuel Thomas Edward Winters.

He is survived by three brothers, Eddie B. Winters of Bethlehem, Alva Eugene Winters (Alice) of Pleasureville and Keith A. Winters (Terri) of Lockport; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Bill Hedges officiated. Burial was at Pleasureville Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were Barbara Jennings, Elizabeth "Sissy" Jennings, Jerry "Jink" Jennings, Justin Wayman, Joyce Wayman and Mike Evans.

Active pallbearers were Charlie Jennings, Carroll Jennings, Jason Jennings, Sambo Jennings, Jake Beatty and Matthew King. Guy Wilbert Winters, age 66, of Eminence, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 9, 1953, in Eminence and was the son of the late Latha B. Winters and Stella May Elizabeth Jennings Winters. He was a slitter operator at Steel Technologies in Eminence for 42 years.His wishes were to recognize and thank his family for going through these rough times. He said family is number one in his book…he loved his family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane Suite B, Louisville, Ky. 40222.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Samuel Thomas Edward Winters.He is survived by three brothers, Eddie B. Winters of Bethlehem, Alva Eugene Winters (Alice) of Pleasureville and Keith A. Winters (Terri) of Lockport; and several nieces and nephews.Private services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Bill Hedges officiated. Burial was at Pleasureville Cemetery.Honorary pallbearers were Barbara Jennings, Elizabeth "Sissy" Jennings, Jerry "Jink" Jennings, Justin Wayman, Joyce Wayman and Mike Evans.Active pallbearers were Charlie Jennings, Carroll Jennings, Jason Jennings, Sambo Jennings, Jake Beatty and Matthew King. Published in Henry County Local from May 20 to May 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Henry County Local Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close