HAROLD MCCREIGHT
Harold D. McCreight, age 79, of Eminence passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was the son of the late Harold Alvie and Koneta Cummings McCreight. Harold was preceded in death by his son, Brent A. McCreight.
He is survived by his wife, Delores Moore McCreight of Eminence; and daughters, Teresa Skinner of Eminence and Melisa Hawkins of Campbellsburg.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Nathan Shaw of Crossroads Lighthouse Church. Rev. Nick Coleman assisted. Graveside service was held at New Castle Cemetery.

Published in Henry County Local from Jul. 15 to Jul. 22, 2020.
