Harry E. Howell, age 94, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Louisville East Post Acute in Louisville. He was the son of the late Roscoe Lorenzo Howell and Rosa Rebecca Thorpe Howell. He was a retired United States Navy Veteran having served in the Korean War and World War II.
He is survived by two sons, Craig. C. Howell of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Brian Howell of Elk Creek; three daughters, Karen Chandler of Surrey, Maine, Rebecca Stratman of Sacramento, California and Deidre VanBogaert of Jeffersontown; two step-daughters, Anita Williams of Brandenburg and Teresa Conway of Bethlehem.
He was preceded in death by wives: Marguerite Adams Howell and Rae Frances McCormick Howell.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville with Becky Stratman and Karen Chandler speaking. Burial will be in Pleasureville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, prior to the funeral services.
