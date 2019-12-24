Herman Cox, age 88, of Bagdad, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was the son of the late Oscar and Ida Kelly Cox and was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Louise Brierly Cox.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy L. Morgan of Indiana; and sons, Sherman R. Cox of Spring Hill, Tennessee and Gerald D. Cox of Shelbyville.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Brother Bert Morgan. Interment was in Franklinton Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020