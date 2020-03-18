Herschel O. Raymer, age 94, of Eminence, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. He was the son of the late John Presley and Luetta Minton Raymer. He was a WWII Army veteran. Herschel was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine (Bailey) Raymer; and a daughter, Barbara Raymer Sutton.
He is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Raymer of Eminence
Funeral services were held at noon on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Rev. Nick Coleman officiated. Interment was in Smithfield Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020