Hubert Turner Brooks, age 72, of Shelbyville passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, in Louisville.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Kincaid Brooks of Shelbyville; and his daughters, Regina Loy and Leslie Brooks both of Shelbyville.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday June 25, 2019, at the Crossroads Lighthouse Church in Eminence with Pastor Nathan Shaw officiating.
Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from June 26 to July 3, 2019