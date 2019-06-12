Hubert S. Ross Jr, age 69, of Laughlin, Nevada passed away June 3, 2019. He was an Army veteran and son of the late Hubert S. Ross S. and Pauline B. Tingle Ross.
He is survived by his three sons; Brian Grasman (Lisa), Colorado; Stanley J. Ross, Nevada; Ryan Ross, Colorado; four daughters: Susy Prim, Brea, California; Jolene Vigil, Arizona; Paula Ross, Arizona; Misty Halliday, Arizona; four sisters: Vicki Kelly (Randall) Eminence; Carol Randall (Jackie), Smithfield; Dorothy Higgs (Randy), Taylorsville; Pamela Ross, Taylorsville; five brothers: Harry Ross (Teresa) Russellville; David Ross, Shelbyville; Mark Ross (Glendla), Georgetown; Walter Ross, La Grange; Jerry Stiefvater (Linda), Pennsylvania; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Ross.
Cremation was chosen and no services are planned at this time.
Published in Henry County Local from June 12 to June 19, 2019