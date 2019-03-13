Jackee Drue Griffin, age 68, of Pleasureville, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
She is survived by her husband, Shirley J. Griffin of Pleasureville; four sons, Cary McGuire of La Grange, Jamie McGuire of Ft. Myers, Florida, Jackee Shannon Griffin of La Grange and Chad Griffin of La Grange; and one daughter, Tammy Mattox of Paris.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 9, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, Carrollton with the Rev. Jerry Anderson officiating. Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019