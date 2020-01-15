Jacob "Bubba" Congleton, age 24, of Eminence, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was a member of Henry Christian Church. Jacob was preceded in death by his mother, Missi G. Stivers Congleton; and his grandfather, Bill Stivers.
He is survived by his father, Jason Congleton (Janice) of Shelbyville; his sister, Samantha Congleton (Dalton) of Pendleton; niece, Leigha Largen; grandparents, Vina Stivers of Eminence, Larry Congleton (Cheryl) of Campbellsburg and Lisa Congleton of La Grange.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Henry Christian Church, officiated by Pastor Ed Berry. Visitation was from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, and from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at Henry Christian Church. Burial will be in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Trent Hughes, Cody Payton, Shane Kidwell, Kurtis Kinderman, Jonathan Estes, Mason Thomas and Mason Wells.
Arrangements entrusted to Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home (prewitts.com).
Published in Henry County Local from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020