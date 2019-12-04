Service Information Ransdell Funeral Home 7101 Campbellsburg Rd Campbellsburg , KY 40011 (502)-532-7966 Send Flowers Obituary



He is survived by his father, Brent Lee Boyer of Turners Station; his mother, Sharon Sue Pollock and her husband Troy of Bedford; his paternal grandmother, Barbara Newkirk Boyer of Turners Station; and his children, Tyler Lane Boyer and Makenna Grace Boyer both of Lawrenceburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Ransdell Funeral Home, Campbellsburg with Brother Johnny Doll officiating the services. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday all at Ransdell Funeral Home, Campbellsburg.

Burial will be in Turners Station Cemetery with full Military Honors. James "Jamesy" Easton Boyer, age 32, of Shelbyville, passed away on November 29, 2019, at Baptist Health in La Grange. He served his country proudly and with honor in the United States Marines.He is survived by his father, Brent Lee Boyer of Turners Station; his mother, Sharon Sue Pollock and her husband Troy of Bedford; his paternal grandmother, Barbara Newkirk Boyer of Turners Station; and his children, Tyler Lane Boyer and Makenna Grace Boyer both of Lawrenceburg.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Ransdell Funeral Home, Campbellsburg with Brother Johnny Doll officiating the services. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday all at Ransdell Funeral Home, Campbellsburg.Burial will be in Turners Station Cemetery with full Military Honors.

