James D. Bullion, age 67, of Drennon, passed away on December 24, 2019. He was the son of the late Jewell "Skinny" and Melda Crabtree Bullion, he retired from Ford Motor Company KY Truck Plant after thirty years of service. James was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Bullion.
He is survived by his daughter, Tonya Bullion of Drennon; and sons, Gary Bullion of Drennon and Jeremy Bullion of Port Clinton, Ohio.
Cremation was chosen. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
