James William Dawkins, age 67, of Sulphur, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was the son of the late William A. Dawkins Sr. and Sarah Frances Stigers Dawkins.
He is survived by his siblings, William Dawkins (Kim), Tom Adams (Mitzi) and Katherine Adams (Brad); and nieces and nephews, Daniel, Emily, Matthew, Bethany, Alex and Jake Dawkins, Lena Adams and Grace Walton. He was preceded in death by his brother, Morris Dawkins.
He left many special friends including loving cousins, Anne Wilson Willhite and Jean Ann Coleman Martin; sister-in-law, Devona Dawkins; Sandy Dewees, and her daughters, Melissa and Angela, who he counted as his daughters; George and Midge Cox, and their children, Robby and Jennifer; and many others who loved him.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 18 from 5 until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Prewitt Funeral Home, New Castle. Pastor Jeff Maggard will officiate. Interment will be in Sulphur Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the educational fund for the Morris Dawkins children, payable to KY Saves 529 and can be mailed to Dawkins Children Educational Fund, 202 Tahoma Road, Lexington, Ky. 40503.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019