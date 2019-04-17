Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James William Dawkins, age 67, of Sulphur, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was the son of the late William A. Dawkins Sr. and Sarah Frances Stigers Dawkins.

He is survived by his siblings, William Dawkins (Kim), Tom Adams (Mitzi) and Katherine Adams (Brad); and nieces and nephews, Daniel, Emily, Matthew, Bethany, Alex and Jake Dawkins, Lena Adams and Grace Walton. He was preceded in death by his brother, Morris Dawkins.

He left many special friends including loving cousins, Anne Wilson Willhite and Jean Ann Coleman Martin; sister-in-law, Devona Dawkins; Sandy Dewees, and her daughters, Melissa and Angela, who he counted as his daughters; George and Midge Cox, and their children, Robby and Jennifer; and many others who loved him.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 18 from 5 until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Prewitt Funeral Home, New Castle. Pastor Jeff Maggard will officiate. Interment will be in Sulphur Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the educational fund for the Morris Dawkins children, payable to KY Saves 529 and can be mailed to Dawkins Children Educational Fund, 202 Tahoma Road, Lexington, Ky. 40503. James William Dawkins, age 67, of Sulphur, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was the son of the late William A. Dawkins Sr. and Sarah Frances Stigers Dawkins.He is survived by his siblings, William Dawkins (Kim), Tom Adams (Mitzi) and Katherine Adams (Brad); and nieces and nephews, Daniel, Emily, Matthew, Bethany, Alex and Jake Dawkins, Lena Adams and Grace Walton. He was preceded in death by his brother, Morris Dawkins.He left many special friends including loving cousins, Anne Wilson Willhite and Jean Ann Coleman Martin; sister-in-law, Devona Dawkins; Sandy Dewees, and her daughters, Melissa and Angela, who he counted as his daughters; George and Midge Cox, and their children, Robby and Jennifer; and many others who loved him.Visitation will be Thursday, April 18 from 5 until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Prewitt Funeral Home, New Castle. Pastor Jeff Maggard will officiate. Interment will be in Sulphur Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the educational fund for the Morris Dawkins children, payable to KY Saves 529 and can be mailed to Dawkins Children Educational Fund, 202 Tahoma Road, Lexington, Ky. 40503. Funeral Home Prewitt Funeral Home Inc

425 N Main St

New Castle , KY 40050

(502) 845-2917 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Henry County Local Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close