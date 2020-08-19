Mr. James Eugene Eldridge, age 60, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville. He was born August 16, 1959, in Shelbyville, the son of the late James Avery Eldridge and Joyce Etta Nalley Watkins.
Mr. Eldridge worked for Hussey Copper/Fabrication.
He was a fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats and Pittsburgh Steelers. He was always ready to lend a caring and listening ear, enjoyed sitting outside with a "cold one," and had an extremely positive attitude. He was always "on the go," traveling around the area enjoying his "me" time.
Survivors include two daughters, Nicole Eldridge of Bedford and Erika Cook of Smithfield; seven siblings, Jean Parsons and her husband, Raymond of Bagdad, Julie Wilson and her husband, Don of Bedford, Donna Tipton and her husband Robert of Defoe, Billy Parks of Smithfield, Marie Carey and her companion, Robin Williamson of Turners Station, Brenda Gilly of Montana and Dolly Tucker of Eminence; four grandchildren, Haley Woods and Adam Eldridge of Bedford and Addilyn Cook and Hunter Cook of Smithfield; and his step-mother, Connie Eldridge of Belfont, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
