James Edward Fogle passed away peacefully at the age of 80 in his home Aug. 23, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He has graced us with his life, love and service to his family, friends and community. James was born in Cynthiana on April 19, 1939. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army where he served as a medical assistant. He and his former wife, Ronda Merritt, relocated to Sheboygan, Wisconsin in 1971 where he worked for Borden Chemical Company for 20 years. He returned to Kentucky in 1991 with his, then, current wife, Ruth Puls Fogle. They resided in Somerset until her passing in 2012. He has most recently resided in Shelbyville and then Eminence where he lived with his companion, Wanda Roberts.

James is survived by his children, Kathryn Fogle and Deborah Fogle Warner; his stepsons, William Puls, Jerry Puls, and David Puls; his two brothers, Clifton Fogle and Charles Fogle; his three sisters, Wilma Lemon, Margaret Barnhill and Lola Jean Hicks; his grandchildren, Michael Fogle, Matthew Fogle, Kariana Fogle, Jacob Warner and Morgan Warner; five great-grandchildren, Jaxson Fogle, Caius Fogle, Malaki Fogle, Cheyenne Fogle and Jozlyn Fogle; many nieces and nephews; and his companion Wanda Roberts and her two children, Cindy Case and Cathy Ash.

Visitation services were held at Smithfield Baptist Church from 3 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 7 p.m. Burial was Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at noon in Somerset at the Lakeside Memorial Gardens where he was laid to rest next to his late wife.

