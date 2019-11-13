James Henry Hawk, age 81 of New Castle, passed away Oct. 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Dr. James Huber and Elizabeth Gottschalk Hawk. He was born in Indianapolis, IN where he attended IPS 70, Orchard Day School and Shortridge College Preparatory High School. After Kenyon College in Gamier, OH he attended Indiana University where he obtained his law degree and met his wife of 54 years, Charlcye Smith Hawk.
He is survived by his wife; two sons, James Hartman Hawk and wife, Clarissa Holden Hawk of Duxbury, MA and Benjamin David Pryor Hawk of Brooklyn, NY; and his brother, John David Hawk of Madison, IN.
James Henry was General Counsel of Joslyn Manufacturing & Supply Company for 15 years. Following that he was a General Counsel of Automotive Professional Insurance Company which he purchased and ran until his retirement. James was a member of St. James Episcopal Church of Shelbyville. In Chicago he and Charlcye were devoted members of Church of Our Savior on Fullerton Avenue where he served in many capacities: Jr. Warden, Vestry Member Twice, Head of the Rectors Search Committee, Stewardship Head and many others. For ten years Jim was on the board of Seabury Episcopal Seminary in Evanston, Illinois where he provided conscientious service. He volunteered in Chicago with Operation Breadbasket and did outreach with the Mayan Episcopal Church in Chiapas, Mexico.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. The funeral service will be private.
The pallbearers will be James Hartman Hawk, David Crabtree Smith Jr., Benjamin David Pryor Hawk, James Holden Hawk, Christopher Hartman Hawk, David Dylan Crabtree Smith, David Dalton Crabtree Smith and Anders Henry Hawk.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the St. James Episcopal Church of Shelbyville.
Published in Henry County Local from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019