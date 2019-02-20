|
James A. "Jimmy" Louden, age 70, of Sulphur, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. He was the son of the late Whitaker and Lottie Gividen Louden; he was a carpenter and a member of Bedford Springs Church. Jimmy was preceded in death by three sisters, Angie Brierly, Pearl Lee and Nancy Gravile; and a great-granddaughter, Serenity Romo.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Clubb Louden of Sulphur; children, James A. "Jimbo" Louden Jr. (Kim) of Sulphur, Mark E. Louden (Julia) of Crestwood, Michael T. Louden (Tiffany) of Eminence, Jason L. Louden (Nikki) of Bedford, Travis J. Rynes of Bedford, Brandy L. Rynes (Ben) of Turners Station, Bridget B. Rynes (James) of Bedford, Trent A. Rynes of Bedford and Aaron Louden of Elmburg; sisters, Alice Raisor of New Castle and Linda Robinson (Joe) of Pendleton; brothers, Clyde Louden of Bedford, Whitaker Louden Jr. (Sara) of Pendleton, Charlie Louden of Sulphur and George Louden (Diane) of Bedford; 15 grandchildren, Mollie, Cameron, Kalub, Brent, Savannah, Kaleigh, Caden, Jayce, Ethan, Brett, Abigail, Kennedy, Austin, Chessica and Nichole; and one great-grandson, Bentley.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Rev. Nick Coleman officiated assisted by Bro. Kenny Wayne Louden. Interment was in Sulphur Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers were Austin Kane Louden, JD Nutgrass, Cameron Mahoney, Brent Sharp, Brett Chilton, Kalub Lynch and Abigail Louden.
Active pallbearers were Danny Holcomb, Larry Nutgrass, Joe Scott, James Sharp, Georgie Payton and Rodney Lee.
