James Edward Reilly, age 71, of Port Lucie, Florida, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Gracie Louden Reilly; three children, Tommy Webb, of Bedford, Billy Webb of Smithfield and Michelle Goff, of Carrollton.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church, Campbellsburg. Visitation is at 11 a.m. with the memorial service at 2 p.m.

