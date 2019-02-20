James Glenn Tingle, age 83, of Campbellsburg passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. He was an Army veteran. He was the son of the late Ernest and Etheline Kalusy Tingle.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Rucker Tingle of Campbellsubrg; a daughter, Beth Miller of Jacksonville, Florida; and a son, Kenneth L. Tingle of New Castle.
There will be no services or visitation at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Cremation was chosen.
Published in Henry County Local from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019