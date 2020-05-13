James M. "Hubcap" Wright, age 73, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was the son of the late Owen T. and Rose Thomas Wright. James was preceded in death by his wife, Deanie McCadden Wright.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Wright of Louisville and Marcy Wright of Beaumont, California; step-daughter, Phyllis Thomas of Louisville; step-sons, Jerome Stone of Louisville and Tony Stone of Bardstown.
Private services were held at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home(prewitts.com).
Published in Henry County Local from May 13 to May 20, 2020