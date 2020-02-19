Janice Yvonne Egerton Congleton, age 83, passed away on February 13, 2020, at Meadowthorpe Assisted Living in Lexington. She was the daughter of the late James W. and Frances Williamson Egerton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wickliffe Congleton.

She is survived by her children, Brooke Nevius of Louisville, Lee Congleton of Bedford and Christian Congleton of Lexington.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Milward Funeral Home, 159 North Broadway, Lexington. Reverend David Greene will officiate the services. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 21 and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Milward Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery.

Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford is in charge of arrangements.