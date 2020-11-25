1/1
Janice Kinney
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Charlene James Kinney, age 71, of New Castle, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at New Castle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Shelbyville on October 3, 1949, and was the daughter of the late Marshall James and Dorotha C. Blackaby James. She had worked as a Human Resources Clerk for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and was a member of Pleasureville Baptist Church. Twenty-one years ago during July 1999, she was in an automobile-related accident where she suffered a catastrophic brain injury and has been in the nursing home since that time.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Charlie (Sue) James and Robert (Shirley) James; and nephew, Ted James.
She is survived by nieces, Pat (Dee) Whitaker, Charlotte (Ronnie) Grigsby, Sandy (Mike) Appleman and Sharon (Troy) Pollock; and nephews, Kenny (Wendy) James and Bobby James; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Pleasureville Cemetery with Rev. Jesse Landers officiating. Burial was in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at sholarfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Henry County Local from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sholar Funeral Home
5710 Castle Highway
Pleasureville, KY 40057
(502) 878-2521
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved