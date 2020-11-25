Janice Charlene James Kinney, age 71, of New Castle, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at New Castle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Shelbyville on October 3, 1949, and was the daughter of the late Marshall James and Dorotha C. Blackaby James. She had worked as a Human Resources Clerk for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and was a member of Pleasureville Baptist Church. Twenty-one years ago during July 1999, she was in an automobile-related accident where she suffered a catastrophic brain injury and has been in the nursing home since that time.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Charlie (Sue) James and Robert (Shirley) James; and nephew, Ted James.
She is survived by nieces, Pat (Dee) Whitaker, Charlotte (Ronnie) Grigsby, Sandy (Mike) Appleman and Sharon (Troy) Pollock; and nephews, Kenny (Wendy) James and Bobby James; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Pleasureville Cemetery with Rev. Jesse Landers officiating. Burial was in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville is in charge of arrangements.
