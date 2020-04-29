Jearld Dean Banta, age 84 of Pleasureville died April 9, 2020. He was born November 15, 1935, at Grub Ridge in Henry County to the late William Noe (Willie) Banta and Ethel Mae Rucker Banta. He had worked at General Electric, and was a mechanic and farmer. He was of the Baptist Faith.

He is survived by three sons, Mike Banta (Susie), of Bagdad, Gary Banta (Vickie), of Pendleton and Scott Banta, of La Grange; three daughters, Judy Fallis, of Shelbyville, Phyllis Jamison, of Eminence and Sheila Lyons (Todd), of Eminence; two brothers, Lewis Wayne Banta (Fran) of Belmond, Iowa and Robert Lee Banta (Patricia Ann) of Cropper; two sisters, Shirley Haydon (Donnie) of Shelbyville and Virginia Sloan (Roy) of Finchville; friend, Margie Wainscott; 19 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and nine great great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Banta; and four brothers, Walter Banta, James Banta, Ira (Dick) Grafton Banta and Ralph Banta; and one sister, Iona LeCompte.

Private graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Cropper Cemetery. Interment followed.

Expressions of sympathy may be made . Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville is in charge of arrangements.